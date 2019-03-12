Tool Announce Spring Headline Tour Dates

Tool have revealed a series of headline tour dates this spring, in addition to music festival appearances, as fans await the announcement of their long awaited new studio album.

The band's live plans will be kicking off with an appearance at this year's Welcome To Rockville festival on May 5th and wrapping up on May 19th at the 2019 Chicago Open Air Festival.

In addition to the festival appearance, the group has announced headline dates including stops in Alabama, Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa.

Late last week, Tool shared a photo via social media featuring members of the band that appeared to be with mastering engineer Bob Ludwig (Tool, Radiohead) standing before a mastering console, leading to speculation that the mixing of their new record has been completed.

Frontman Maynard James Keenan tweeted back in February, "Midway through mixing. Most likely be a few recalls. Then some arguing. Then Mastering, Artwork, Video, Special Packaging, etc. Best Ballpark Guess- Release date somewhere between Mid May and Mid July. More focused updates to follow as we progress."

5/5 Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

5/7 Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BCC

5/8 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

5/10 Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

5/11 Concord, NC @ Epicenter Festival

5/13 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

5/14 Kansas City, MO @ Spring Center

5/16 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

5/17 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

5/19 Bridgeview, IL @ Chicago Open Air Festival





Related Stories

Life Of Agony Recruit Tool Producer For New Album

Tool Frontman Reveals Album Release Date Target

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation

Tool's New Album Coming This Spring Says Member

Tool Complete Recording Of Long Awaited New Album

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album 2018 In Review

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False' 2018 In Review

Tool Frontman Explains Album Delay To Metallica's Lars Ulrich 2018 In Review

System Of A Down, Tool Lead Chicago Open Air Lineup

More Tool News

Share this article



