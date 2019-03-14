Bad Company In The Studio For Desolation Angels Anniversary

The latest episode of the syndicated rock radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands, celebrates the 40th anniversary of Bad Company's Desolation Angels album.

Redbeard had this to say, "Five years after their 1974 debut album made them a 'super group', there was real concern that Bad Company had augered in with a collective faceplant due to a dearth of strong material and sheer exhaustion from a non-stop cycle of recording and touring.

After three consecutive million-sellers in as many years, the British foursome consisting of ex-Mott the Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs, King Crimson bass player Boz Burrell, and Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke, half of blues-rockers Free, all were as Rodgers told me, 'burnt' by the time they recorded 1977's spotty Burnin' Sky album.

"After a much needed two year hiatus, Bad Company re-emerged with their strongest batch of songs since that impressive debut, including the electrifying 'Rock'n'Roll Fantasy', 'Evil Wind', and 'Crazy Circles' all from Paul Rodgers chronicling life on tour; Burrell's simple groove on 'Gone, Gone, Gone'; and the mid-tempo rocker 'Oh Atlanta' from Ralphs.

"My guests In the Studio Rodgers, Ralphs, and Simon Kirke share a humorous, touching tribute to the late Boz Burrell, plus you will hear the original Bad Company's final recording 'Hammer of Love'." Listen to the episode here





Related Stories

Bad Company Announce U.S. Live Dates

Bad Company Announce Reissues For Two Classic Albums

Megadeth, Bad Company Stars Lead Ronnie Montrose Tribute

Bad Company's Mick Ralphs Suffered Stroke 2016 In Review

More Bad Company News

Share this article



