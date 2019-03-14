Jimmie Vaughan Announces New Album 'Baby, Please Come Home'

Former Fabulous Thunderbirds icon Jimmie Vaughan has announced that he will be releasing his brand new studio album, to be titled "Baby, Please Come Home", on May 17th.

The blues star had this to say, "Playing what you feel has always been my main goal." He added, "I wanted to find out what I could really do," he says, "and when I started singing it gave me a whole new side to explore.

"When I was young I didn't really pay much attention to categories of music. I just heard what I liked and decided to explore that. And that's really what I'm still doing."





