The Kinks' Dave Davies Announces US Spring Tour

03-14-2019
Dave Davies

(hennemusic) Guitarist Dave Davies of The Kinks has announced dates for a spring US tour in support of his 2018 collection, "Decade" Primarily focused on the US northeast, the two-week, nine-date spring run will open in Collingswood, NJ on April 9.

Footage of Davies performing the 1965 Kinks classic, "I Need You", is featured in a video promoting the series. "Decade" presents 13 unreleased tunes from the 1970s, acting, essentially, as a companion to the 2011 package, "Hidden Treasures", which did the same with the rocker's unused songs from the 1960s.

The guitarist's material remained on the shelf as brother Ray Davies used his songs to focus The Kinks' efforts on a series of concept albums. Four decades after Davies recorded a series of songs intended for possible release by himself and/or the legendary UK band, the guitarist is ready to share them with fans.

"I am so pleased that after all this time these tracks are being released to see the light of day," says Dave. "These songs have been silently nagging at me to be recognized all these years. At last I can proudly present this album Decade to the world. I do hope you all enjoy the music." See the tour dates and the promo video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


