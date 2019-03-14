Underoath Release 'Bloodlust' Video

Underoath have released a brand new music video for their track "Bloodlust". The song comes from the band's latest album "Erase Me", which hit stores last spring.

Aaron Gillespie had this to say about the new visual, "For 'Bloodlust,' which picks up where 'ihateit' left off, [singer] Spencer [Chamberlain] and I were chained to a pole for three hours with a stranger, who was the actress.

"Making this video was a really interesting process, because the song deals with a lot of deep issues and struggles. But it was so late when we were filming that we were just hysterical. The video seems so serious due to the lyrical content, but it was a night." Watch it here





