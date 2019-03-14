|
Unearthed Wes Montgomery Recordings Set For Release
03-14-2019
(Conqueroo) Resonance Records have announced the release of unheard work of the innovative and influential guitarist Wes Montgomery with "Back on Indiana Avenue: The Carroll DeCamp Recordings" next month. We were sent the following details:
Maintaining its tradition of support for independent retailers, the label will initially issue the set -its sixth devoted to unreleased official Montgomery performances -as an exclusive limited edition 180-gram two-LP set on Record Store Day, the annual independent record store event. The vinyl edition is mastered by Bernie Grundman at Bernie Grundman Mastering in Hollywood and pressed at Record Technology, Inc. (RTI). Deluxe two-CD and digital configurations will be available April 19, 2019.
All iterations of the collection will include essays by jazz scholar Lewis Porter and Resonance co-president and producer Zev Feldman; plus interviews with master jazz guitarists George Benson and John Scofield; saxophonist, educator, and publisher Jamey Aebersold; and guitarist Royce Campbell, nephew of Carroll DeCamp, the late Indiana musician and arranger who captured the revelatory music heard on the new album.
Tracklisting for Back on Indiana Avenue:
Conqueroo submitted this story.
Related Stories
Unearthed Wes Montgomery Recordings Set For Release