Unearthed Wes Montgomery Recordings Set For Release

03-14-2019
Wes Montgomery

(Conqueroo) Resonance Records have announced the release of unheard work of the innovative and influential guitarist Wes Montgomery with "Back on Indiana Avenue: The Carroll DeCamp Recordings" next month. We were sent the following details:

Maintaining its tradition of support for independent retailers, the label will initially issue the set -its sixth devoted to unreleased official Montgomery performances -as an exclusive limited edition 180-gram two-LP set on Record Store Day, the annual independent record store event. The vinyl edition is mastered by Bernie Grundman at Bernie Grundman Mastering in Hollywood and pressed at Record Technology, Inc. (RTI). Deluxe two-CD and digital configurations will be available April 19, 2019.

All iterations of the collection will include essays by jazz scholar Lewis Porter and Resonance co-president and producer Zev Feldman; plus interviews with master jazz guitarists George Benson and John Scofield; saxophonist, educator, and publisher Jamey Aebersold; and guitarist Royce Campbell, nephew of Carroll DeCamp, the late Indiana musician and arranger who captured the revelatory music heard on the new album.
Resonance's most recent releases devoted to Montgomery have garnered widespread acclaim. Both 2018's Wes Montgomery in Paris, a set of 1965 concert recordings from France's Office of French Radio and Television archives, and 2017's Smokin' in Seattle, drawn from 1966 radio dates by the guitarist with pianist Wynton Kelly's combo, were named among the top archival releases of the year by DownBeat, JazzTimes, and NPR Music's Jazz Critics Poll.


Like Echoes of Indiana Avenue (2012), In the Beginning (2015), and the live One Night in Indy (2016), Back on Indiana Avenue surveys the music Montgomery made in his hometown during the years before he rocketed to fame after signing with Riverside Records in 1959.

Tracklisting for Back on Indiana Avenue:
DISC ONE:
Four On Six (4:45)
Mr. Walker (3:45)
'Round Midnight (7:12)
So What (4:56)
The End of A Love Affair (4:25)
Tune Up (4:34)
West Coast Blues (3:14)
Jingles (8:19)
It's You Or No One (4:29)
Nothing Ever Changes My Love For You (5:56)
Ecaroh (3:49)
Sandu (4:26)
Whisper Not (6:45)

DISC TWO:
Stompin' at the Savoy (7:26)
It's You or No One (Alternate Take) (9:21)
Opus De Funk (6:52)
Summertime (9:38)
Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea (4:51)
Easy Living (5:49)
Four (5:36)
I'll Remember April (5:23)
The Song Is You (8:48)

Conqueroo submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


