Warbringer and Enforcer Plot North American Tour

03-14-2019
Warbringer

Warbringer have announced that they will be teaming up with Sweden's Enforcer to launch a North American coheadline tour this fall, a follow up to their 2016 trek together.

The 54 date trek is scheduled to get underway on September 5th at Brick By Brick in San Diego, CA and will wrap up on October 28th in Tempe, AZ at Club Red.

Warbringer frontman John Kevill had this to say, "We are pleased to announce an extensive North American tour for Fall 2019. We will be hitting the road for 54 consecutive dates with our Swedish speed metal brothers, Enforcer. Looking forward to seeing you guys again and wrecking whatever place we are in!"

That isn't the only big news from the Warbringer camp. They also revealed that they will be releasing their album during the trek. Kevill also talked about that, "Warbringer has been forging new material and will be entering the studio this summer to track a new record.

"We have been hard at work crafting a follow-up to 2017's 'Woe to the Vanquished,' a record we are very proud of. As always, we want to keep our standard of quality as high as possible, both widening the band's sound but still keeping the whole thing totally relentless and vicious."

Warbringer and Enforcer tour dates:
09/05/2019 Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA
09/06/2019 Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA
09/07/2019 Malone's - Santa Ana, CA
09/08/2019 Strummers - Fresno, CA
09/09/2019 Thee Parkside - San Francisco, CA
09/10/2019 Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA
09/11/2019 Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR
09/12/2019 El Corazon - Seattle, WA
09/13/2019 Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC
09/14/2019 The Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB
09/15/2019 Dickens - Calgary, AB
09/16/2019 The Exchange - Regina, SK
09/17/2019 Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB
09/18/2019 Lee's Liquor Lounge - Minneapolis, MN
09/19/2019 Lookout Lounge - Omaha, NE
09/20/2019 Vaudeville Mews - Des Moines, IA
09/21/2019 RT 20 - Racine, WI
09/22/2019 The Forge - Joliet, IL
09/23/2019 Token Lounge - Westland, MI
09/24/2019 Mohawk Place - Buffalo, NY
09/25/2019 Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON
09/26/2019 Mavericks - Ottawa, ON
09/27/2019 Rock Cafe Le Stage - Trois-Rivieres, QC
09/28/2019 Bar Le Magog - Sherbrooke, QC
09/29/2019 L'Anti - Quebec City, QC
09/30/2019 Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC
10/01/2019 The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA
10/02/2019 Dingbatz - Clifton, NY
10/03/2019 The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY
10/04/2019 Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY
10/05/2019 Blackthorn 51 - Elmhurst, NY
10/06/2019 Fish Head Cantina - Halethorpe, MD
10/07/2019 Cattivo - Pittsburgh, PA
10/08/2019 Canal Club - Richmond, VA
10/09/2019 Black Circle - Indianapolis, IN
10/10/2019 The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA
10/11/2019 Motorco - Durham, NC
10/12/2019 The Haven - Winter Park, FL
10/13/2019 O'Malley's - Margate, FL
10/14/2019 Crowbar - Ybor City, FL
10/15/2019 Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA
10/16/2019 Scout Bar - Houston, TX
10/17/2019 Rock Box - San Antonio, TX
10/18/2019 Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX
10/19/2019 Trees - Dallas, TX
10/20/2019 Aftershock - Merriam, KS
10/21/2019 The Shrine - Tulsa, OK
10/22/2019 89th Street Collective - Oklahoma City, OK
10/23/2019 Launch Pad - Albuquerque, NM
10/24/2019 Herman's Hideaway - Denver, CO
10/25/2019 Liquid Joe's - Salt Lake City, UT
10/26/2019 Backstage Bar and Billiards - Las Vegas, NV
10/27/2019 The Rock - Tucson, AZ
10/28/2019 Club Red - Tempe, AZ


