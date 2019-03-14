Whitesnake Streaming New Song 'Trouble Is Your Middle Name'

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming audio of the new track "Trouble Is Your Middle Name", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album "Flesh & Blood."

The tune follows the lead single, "Shut Up & Kiss Me", from the record, which marks the follow-up to 2015's "The Purple Album", a project that saw singer David Coverdale re-record classic songs from the Deep Purple Mark 3 and Mark 4 records he appeared on.

Due May 10, the band's thirteenth studio set presents 13 new tracks with Coverdale joined by a lineup featuring guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, bassist Michael Devin, keyboardist Michele Luppi and drummer Tommy Aldridge.

Whitesnake will perform material from "Flesh & Blood" when they launch a spring US tour in Newkirk, OK on April 12.

"We are truly excited and looking forward to playing across the globe in 2019 on what will be a continued celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Whitesnake," says Coverdale. "I am so honored and grateful to have toured this incredible world we share, for over 40 years, celebrating and enjoying unforgettable moments with millions of people... All of whom have joined me on this amazing journey.

"I truly love the shared experience and simply love my job and always will... Over four decades of reptilian fun! Thank you!" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Whitesnake Release 'All Or Nothing' 2019 Remix Video

Whitesnake Stream New Mix Of 'Love Ain't No Stranger'

Whitesnake Release Promo For Expansive 'Slide It I' Reissue

Whitesnake Release New Video And Confirm Album Details

Whitesnake Tease Shup Up & Kiss Me Video

Whitesnake Preview Valentine's Day Release

Whitesnake Stream Remix Of 'Slow An' Easy'

Whitesnake Stream Previously-Unreleased Classic Live Recording

Whitesnake Massively Expand 'Slide It In' For Reissues

More Whitesnake News

Share this article



