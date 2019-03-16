News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Blue Foundation Release 'Where The End Begins' Video

03-16-2019
Blue Foundation

Blue Foundation have released a music video for their track "Where The End Begins". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Silent Dream" which is set to be released on April 12th.

Tobias Wilner had this to say, "The video is inspired by a vivid, bizarre, and disturbing dream. One of these dreams that seem very life-like and hard to distinguish from reality. It's started out working with still photos, and slowly turned into moving pictures.

"The video is more and less distorted video clips of myself. Mostly shot through glass and mirrors. I wanted to create a self portrait. I was able to get a few clips of the singer Sara Savery aka. Drop The Gun and the other half of Blue Foundation, Bo Rande for the video. I gave Sara very long fingers and I turned Bo Rande into an angel like figure. A sexy witch and a weird looking angel.

You can forgive yourself, if you're afraid of the dark, it is more a tragedy in life if you fear the light. I often catch myself self sabotaging. Sabotaging the good thing in life, mostly because I'm afraid. It's such a big tragedy it's almost comedy. I wanted somehow to picture that in this video. The video is a bit dark and weird but it also has some humor to it. Just like the song." Watch it here.


