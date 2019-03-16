KISS Frontman Paul Stanley And Foreigner Set For The Big Interview

KISS frontman Paul Stanley, classic arena rockers Foreigner and former Journey singer Steve Perry lead the lineup for the new season of AXS TV's The Big Interview.

As we previously reported, the hit show will begin its seventh season on Tuesday, April 16th at 8/7c with Dan Rather's interview with Perry, followed by Stanley on the 23rd.

Other guests for the season will include Cyndi Lauper, REO Speedwagon, Billy Bob Thornton, Travis Tritt, Boz Scaggs, former Letterman music star Paul Shaffer and more.

Rather had this to say about the upcoming season, "I'm incredibly proud to see The Big Interview returning for season seven. It has been my honor to sit down with these entertainment trailblazers every week, as they welcome me - and viewers across the world - into their personal lives.

"Hitting our 100th episode last season was truly a landmark moment, but it was only the beginning. I look forward to what the future has in store as we continue to build upon that success."





