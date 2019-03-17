News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Journey's Steve Perry Expands Comeback Album

03-17-2019
Steve Perry

(hennemusic) Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has released an expanded, Deluxe Edition of his 2018 comeback solo album "Traces." Originally issued last fall, the set marked the return of the former Journey singer after decades away from the music business.

Perry recorded "Traces" at his home studio, with only strings done at Capitol Records, alongside co-producer Thom Flowers. Introduced with the lead single, "No Erasin'", the project - which debuted at No 6 on the US Billboard 200 - has now been expanded beyond its original 10 songs for a deluxe edition release.

"These bonus tracks - 'October In New York', 'Angel Eyes', 'Call On Me', 'Could We Be Somethin' Again' and 'Blue Jays Fly' - are some of my most favorite songs in this 15-song collection," says Perry. "I'm so glad they will now be available everywhere."

The "Traces" Deluxe Edition is offered in a variety of formats, including digital, CD, and in two 180-gram 2LP vinyl versions, including one that features a collectible, limited-edition 3D lenticular cover.

The album's latest single, "We're Still Here", has just been released to radio and a new, second video for the tune will be released very soon; you can view the original performance clip here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Journey's Steve Perry Expands Comeback Album

Journey Icon Steve Perry Explains Walking Away From Music

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music 2018 In Review

Steve Perry Addresses Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon 2018 In Review

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion 2018 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music 2018 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio 2018 In Review

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance 2018 In Review

More Steve Perry News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Steve Perry Expands Comeback Album- Red Hot Chili Peppers' Pyramids of Giza Concert Goes Online- Rush Legend On New Song From The Mute Gods- Vinnie Paul- more

Guns N' Roses Star Plans Special Event- Motley Crue Reveal Their Cover Of Madonna's 'Like A Virgin'- The Hollywood Vampires Plan To Release Multiple Albums This Year- Metallica- more

Ozzy Osbourne Health Update Following Hospitalization- Metallica Working On Music For New Album While On Tour- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Reacts To Lawsuit Reports- KISS- more

David Lee Roth Guitarist 'Touch And Go' Ahead Of Operation- Steve Perry Explains Walking Away From Music- Def Leppard To Be Inducted Into Rock Hall By Queen Legend- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Steve Perry Expands Comeback Album

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Special Pyramids of Giza Concert Goes Online

Rush Legend Returns On New Song From The Mute Gods

Hellyeah Release Video For One of Vinnie Paul's Last Recordings

Pink Floyd Streaming Video Of A Series Of 1968 Performances

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces Solo Tour

Aerosmith Share Deuces Are Wild Rehearsal Footage

The Sweet Things Streaming New Song 'Dead Or Worse'

Guns N' Roses Star Plans Special Event

Motley Crue Reveal Their Cover Of Madonna's 'Like A Virgin'

The Hollywood Vampires Plan To Release Multiple Albums This Year

Metallica Release Live Video For Classic Hit

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley And Foreigner Set For The Big Interview

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Aimed To Change Things Up With Album

Blue Foundation Release 'Where The End Begins' Video

Eat Your Heart Out Streaming New Song 'Carousel'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.