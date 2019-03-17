Journey's Steve Perry Expands Comeback Album

(hennemusic) Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has released an expanded, Deluxe Edition of his 2018 comeback solo album "Traces." Originally issued last fall, the set marked the return of the former Journey singer after decades away from the music business.

Perry recorded "Traces" at his home studio, with only strings done at Capitol Records, alongside co-producer Thom Flowers. Introduced with the lead single, "No Erasin'", the project - which debuted at No 6 on the US Billboard 200 - has now been expanded beyond its original 10 songs for a deluxe edition release.

"These bonus tracks - 'October In New York', 'Angel Eyes', 'Call On Me', 'Could We Be Somethin' Again' and 'Blue Jays Fly' - are some of my most favorite songs in this 15-song collection," says Perry. "I'm so glad they will now be available everywhere."

The "Traces" Deluxe Edition is offered in a variety of formats, including digital, CD, and in two 180-gram 2LP vinyl versions, including one that features a collectible, limited-edition 3D lenticular cover.

The album's latest single, "We're Still Here", has just been released to radio and a new, second video for the tune will be released very soon; you can view the original performance clip here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Journey Icon Steve Perry Explains Walking Away From Music

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music 2018 In Review

Steve Perry Addresses Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon 2018 In Review

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion 2018 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music 2018 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio 2018 In Review

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance 2018 In Review

More Steve Perry News

Share this article



