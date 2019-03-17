Pink Floyd Streaming Video Of A Series Of 1968 Performances

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a series of 1968 performances of "Let There Be More Light", the opening track from their second album, "A Saucerful Of Secrets."

The four-clip offering presents the band miming the tune while traveling on the London Underground, and playing it during three television appearances in Paris, France in the fall.

Written by Roger Waters, the song was the only single issued from the project, which reached No. 9 on the UK charts while having the distinction of being the band's only record to fail to appear on the US charts during its original run.

Recorded between May 1967 and May 1968, "A Saucerful Of Secrets" was a transitional album by the band, who added guitarist David Gilmour to the lineup in an effort to stabilize things as Syd Barrett's alleged drug-fueled and mental health behaviour continued to spin out of control during rehearsals, live shows and media interviews.

Pink Floyd will reissue "A Saucerful Of Secrets" on vinyl as part of Record Store Day 2019 on Saturday, April 13.

Remastered from the original analog mono mix, the limited-edition set will be delivered on premium 12" 180-gram black vinyl, with a black poly-lined inner sleeve, and a faithful reproduction of the original sleeve, including the 'Columbia' logo, under which imprint (via EMI) the early Pink Floyd released in the UK. Watch the videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Pink Floyd Announce Special Reissue For Record Store Day

Pink Floyd Release Video Of 1968 performance of Astronomy Domine

Rodrigo y Gabriela Stream Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Auctioning Personal Guitar Collection

Pink Floyd Share Video From 1968 Festival Appearance

Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video Of 1968 TV Performance

Pink Floyd Stream First Official Video To Feature David Gilmour 2018 In Review

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor

AC/DC And Pink Floyd Top 2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards

More Pink Floyd News

Share this article



