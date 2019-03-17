News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pink Floyd Streaming Video Of A Series Of 1968 Performances

03-17-2019
Pink Floyd

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a series of 1968 performances of "Let There Be More Light", the opening track from their second album, "A Saucerful Of Secrets."

The four-clip offering presents the band miming the tune while traveling on the London Underground, and playing it during three television appearances in Paris, France in the fall.

Written by Roger Waters, the song was the only single issued from the project, which reached No. 9 on the UK charts while having the distinction of being the band's only record to fail to appear on the US charts during its original run.

Recorded between May 1967 and May 1968, "A Saucerful Of Secrets" was a transitional album by the band, who added guitarist David Gilmour to the lineup in an effort to stabilize things as Syd Barrett's alleged drug-fueled and mental health behaviour continued to spin out of control during rehearsals, live shows and media interviews.

Pink Floyd will reissue "A Saucerful Of Secrets" on vinyl as part of Record Store Day 2019 on Saturday, April 13.

Remastered from the original analog mono mix, the limited-edition set will be delivered on premium 12" 180-gram black vinyl, with a black poly-lined inner sleeve, and a faithful reproduction of the original sleeve, including the 'Columbia' logo, under which imprint (via EMI) the early Pink Floyd released in the UK. Watch the videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


