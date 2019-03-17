News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Red Hot Chili Peppers' Special Pyramids of Giza Concert Goes Online

03-17-2019
Red Hot Chili Peppers

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers are streaming live video of their complete March 15 concert from The Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Carried live by hennemusic, the band opened their 2-hour, 20-song set with an extended jam by bassist Flea, guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and drummer Chad Smith before singer Anthony Kiedis hit center stage for the 2002 single, "Can't Stop."

Delivering tracks from throughout their career - including their latest effort, 2016's "The Getaway" - the group also rocked covers of tunes by The Stooges ("I Wanna Be Your Dog"), Stevie Wonder ("Higher Ground") and Radiohead ("Pyramid Song") during the show, which marked the first time any event had been live-streamed from the last-standing wonder of the ancient world.

Directed by George Elizondo and filmed in 4K by 7 Cinematics, the live stream was viewed in real time by 1.3 million people, and more than 200,000 in its first 24 hours since the show ended.

An audio recording of the Egyptian concert will be released at LiveChiliPeppers.com in multiple download formats ranging from MP3 to hi-resolution audio. Watch the concert here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


