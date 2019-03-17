News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Sweet Things Streaming New Song 'Dead Or Worse'

03-17-2019
The Sweet Things

The Sweet Things have released a lyric video for their new track "Dead or Worse," which comes from the dirty rock n' roll group's forthcoming debut album.

The new record is set to hit stores on May 24th and will be entitled "In Borrowed Shoes, On Borrowed Time." The album follows the release of the hit singles "Love to Leave" and "Slather".

Dave Tierney lead vocals/rhythm guitar had this to say, "I found the phrase 'Dead or Worse' scribbled in an old notebook of mine. Drunken handwriting. A bleak and hazy transmission from some lost in-between hours of a night a while back.

"The subject matter sounds kind of dark at first, but the song is a celebration and an anthem to 'partying in the face of it' as we say in the song. Sh*t might end up bad in the end, but we're here right now, ain't we? It's about a feeling. It's about not giving a f*ck." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


The Sweet Things Streaming New Song 'Dead Or Worse'

More The Sweet Things News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Steve Perry Expands Comeback Album- Red Hot Chili Peppers' Pyramids of Giza Concert Goes Online- Rush Legend On New Song From The Mute Gods- Vinnie Paul- more

Guns N' Roses Star Plans Special Event- Motley Crue Reveal Their Cover Of Madonna's 'Like A Virgin'- The Hollywood Vampires Plan To Release Multiple Albums This Year- Metallica- more

Ozzy Osbourne Health Update Following Hospitalization- Metallica Working On Music For New Album While On Tour- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Reacts To Lawsuit Reports- KISS- more

David Lee Roth Guitarist 'Touch And Go' Ahead Of Operation- Steve Perry Explains Walking Away From Music- Def Leppard To Be Inducted Into Rock Hall By Queen Legend- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Steve Perry Expands Comeback Album

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Special Pyramids of Giza Concert Goes Online

Rush Legend Returns On New Song From The Mute Gods

Hellyeah Release Video For One of Vinnie Paul's Last Recordings

Pink Floyd Streaming Video Of A Series Of 1968 Performances

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces Solo Tour

Aerosmith Share Deuces Are Wild Rehearsal Footage

The Sweet Things Streaming New Song 'Dead Or Worse'

Guns N' Roses Star Plans Special Event

Motley Crue Reveal Their Cover Of Madonna's 'Like A Virgin'

The Hollywood Vampires Plan To Release Multiple Albums This Year

Metallica Release Live Video For Classic Hit

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley And Foreigner Set For The Big Interview

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Aimed To Change Things Up With Album

Blue Foundation Release 'Where The End Begins' Video

Eat Your Heart Out Streaming New Song 'Carousel'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.