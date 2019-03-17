The Sweet Things Streaming New Song 'Dead Or Worse' The Sweet Things have released a lyric video for their new track "Dead or Worse," which comes from the dirty rock n' roll group's forthcoming debut album. The new record is set to hit stores on May 24th and will be entitled "In Borrowed Shoes, On Borrowed Time." The album follows the release of the hit singles "Love to Leave" and "Slather". Dave Tierney lead vocals/rhythm guitar had this to say, "I found the phrase 'Dead or Worse' scribbled in an old notebook of mine. Drunken handwriting. A bleak and hazy transmission from some lost in-between hours of a night a while back. "The subject matter sounds kind of dark at first, but the song is a celebration and an anthem to 'partying in the face of it' as we say in the song. Sh*t might end up bad in the end, but we're here right now, ain't we? It's about a feeling. It's about not giving a f*ck." Watch the video here.

Related Stories



The Sweet Things Streaming New Song 'Dead Or Worse' More The Sweet Things News Share this article

