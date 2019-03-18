News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Carmine Appice Celebrated On Latest Talking Metal Episode

03-18-2019
Carmine Appice

Music legend Carmine Appice is celebrated in the latest edition of the popular Talking Metal podcast with guest appearances from Mick Mars (Motley Crue), Carmine himself (Vanilla Fudge, Blue Murder, Rod Stewart and many more) and guitarist Pat Travers. The show sent over these details:

First up we hear from Mick Mars. Topics include Carmine Appice, Ozzy's Bark At the Moon tour, Edgar Winter, Guitar Zeus, Vanilla Fudge on Ed Sullivan, Nashville, the status of his solo album, the type singer he is looking for, Motley Crue, his feelings on the Dirt movie and more.

The second interview is with drummer Carmine Appice and it starts 29:30 into the episode. Topics include his health, Guitar Zeus, Jeff Beck's Blow by Blow, Jeff Watson, Bumblefoot, Rod Stewart, Brian May, John Sykes, Vinnie Vincent, Derek Christopher, Jim Crean and much more.

The final interview is with guitarist Pat Travers and it starts at the 1:09:40 mark. Topics include Carmine Appice, the song Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?, the Crash and Burn album, Tommy Aldridge, Nicko McBrain, his anxiety, David Pastorius, his upcoming album Swing!, and much more. Listen to the episode here


