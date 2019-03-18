News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Eric Church Adds New Leg To Double Down Tour

03-18-2019
Eric Church

Eric Church is doubling down once again with the announcement that he has added a new fall leg to his Double Down Tour, to follow his current U.S. spring leg.

The new dates will include 13 shows in eight U.S. cities, including multiple nights at select arenas and will be launching with a two night stand in Green Bay on September 13th and 14th.

Eric had this to say, "I don't want to be two months from the end of this thing - so we're going to play a little more... I can't thank you enough for what this is and what I'm seeing every night.

"I appreciate everybody giving me everything they've got and I look forward to seeing you on the road!" See all of the upcoming dates of the tour below:

Remaining Double Down Tour Dates:
March 22 & 23 - Allstate Arena, Chicago, Ill.
March 29 & 30 - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wis.
April 12 & 13 - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
April 19 & 20 - Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio
April 26 & 27 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.
May 3 & 4 - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pa.
May 10 & 11 - Pepsi Center, Denver, Colo.
May 17 & 18 - STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, Calif.
May 25 - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
June 28 & 29 - The Gorge Amphitheatre, George, Wash.
Sept. 13 & 14 - Resch Center, Green Bay, Wis.
Sept. 20 & 21 - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta
Oct. 11 & 12 - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pa.
Oct. 25 - Verizon Arena, Little Rock, Ark.**
Nov. 1 - SNHU Arena, Manchester, N.H.
Nov. 2 - XL Center, Hartford, Conn.
Nov. 15 & 16 - The Anthem, Washington, D.C.
Nov. 22 & 23 - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, Calif.


Related Stories


Eric Church Adds New Leg To Double Down Tour

Eric Church Announces Desperate Man Album and Streams Title Song

Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend

Country Stars Perform Las Vegas Tribute at 2018 Grammys

Eric Church, Maren Morris Lead Grammy Tribute to Las Vegas Victims

Eric Church Fights Ticket Scalping Bots 2017 In Review

Eric Church Played 37 Songs During Tour Kick Off 2017 In Review

Eric Church Releases 'Round Here Buzz' Video

Eric Church Dedicates New Song 'Why Not Me' To Las Vegas Victims

Eric Church Releases 30 More Live Recordings

More Eric Church News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N Roses' Honored For Blockbuster Reunion Tour- Poison's Bret Michaels Shares Song He Co-Wrote With His Daughter- Randy Rhoads Remembered By Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate- more

Journey's Steve Perry Expands Comeback Album- Red Hot Chili Peppers' Pyramids of Giza Concert Goes Online- Rush Legend On New Song From The Mute Gods- Vinnie Paul- more

Guns N' Roses Star Plans Special Event- Motley Crue Reveal Their Cover Of Madonna's 'Like A Virgin'- The Hollywood Vampires Plan To Release Multiple Albums This Year- Metallica- more

Ozzy Osbourne Health Update Following Hospitalization- Metallica Working On Music For New Album While On Tour- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Reacts To Lawsuit Reports- KISS- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N Roses' Honored For Blockbuster Reunion Tour

Poison's Bret Michaels Shares Song He Co-Wrote With His Daughter

Randy Rhoads Remembered By Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate

Red Dragon Cartel's Phil Varone Announces Retirement

Rolling Stones Stream Wild Horses Duet With Florence Welch

Eric Church Adds New Leg To Double Down Tour

Motley Crue Kickstart NASCAR Race

Carmine Appice Celebrated On Latest Talking Metal Episode

Tesseract Singer Daniel Tompkins Releases Solo Video

We Are Scientists Streaming New Song 'Give It Up'

Devin Townsend Releases 'Evermore' Video

Singled Out: Killin Candace's Miss Deception

Journey's Steve Perry Expands Comeback Album

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Special Pyramids of Giza Concert Goes Online

Rush Legend Returns On New Song From The Mute Gods

Hellyeah Release Video For One of Vinnie Paul's Last Recordings

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.