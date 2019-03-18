|
Eric Church Adds New Leg To Double Down Tour
Eric Church is doubling down once again with the announcement that he has added a new fall leg to his Double Down Tour, to follow his current U.S. spring leg.
The new dates will include 13 shows in eight U.S. cities, including multiple nights at select arenas and will be launching with a two night stand in Green Bay on September 13th and 14th.
Eric had this to say, "I don't want to be two months from the end of this thing - so we're going to play a little more... I can't thank you enough for what this is and what I'm seeing every night.
"I appreciate everybody giving me everything they've got and I look forward to seeing you on the road!" See all of the upcoming dates of the tour below:
