Eric Church Adds New Leg To Double Down Tour

Eric Church is doubling down once again with the announcement that he has added a new fall leg to his Double Down Tour, to follow his current U.S. spring leg.

The new dates will include 13 shows in eight U.S. cities, including multiple nights at select arenas and will be launching with a two night stand in Green Bay on September 13th and 14th.

Eric had this to say, "I don't want to be two months from the end of this thing - so we're going to play a little more... I can't thank you enough for what this is and what I'm seeing every night.

"I appreciate everybody giving me everything they've got and I look forward to seeing you on the road!" See all of the upcoming dates of the tour below:



Remaining Double Down Tour Dates:

March 22 & 23 - Allstate Arena, Chicago, Ill.

March 29 & 30 - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wis.

April 12 & 13 - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

April 19 & 20 - Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio

April 26 & 27 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.

May 3 & 4 - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pa.

May 10 & 11 - Pepsi Center, Denver, Colo.

May 17 & 18 - STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, Calif.

May 25 - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

June 28 & 29 - The Gorge Amphitheatre, George, Wash.

Sept. 13 & 14 - Resch Center, Green Bay, Wis.

Sept. 20 & 21 - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta

Oct. 11 & 12 - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pa.

Oct. 25 - Verizon Arena, Little Rock, Ark.**

Nov. 1 - SNHU Arena, Manchester, N.H.

Nov. 2 - XL Center, Hartford, Conn.

Nov. 15 & 16 - The Anthem, Washington, D.C.

Nov. 22 & 23 - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, Calif.





