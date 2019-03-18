News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Rolling Stones Stream Wild Horses Duet With Florence Welch

03-18-2019
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of a May 2018 duet with Florence + The Machine singer Florence Welch on their 1971 classic, "Wild Horses", as heard on the forthcoming compilation "Honk."

Welch's band were the opening act for the London stop on the Stones' No Filter European tour, and the rocker says she was thrilled to follow-up a 2012 appearance with the group after being a lifelong fan.

"I was brought up with The Rolling Stones because my Dad was a Stones man," explained Welch at the time. "They've been a massive influence; I mean still, to this day, the music I'm making is influenced by them. I've been a fan my whole life but there's something magical about being up there with them."

The "Wild Horses" duet will appear on the April 19 release of "Honk", which will include the group's eight Top 10 singles: "Brown Sugar", "Tumbling Dice", "Angie", "It's Only Rock'n'Roll (But I Like It)", "Fool To Cry", "Miss You", "Emotional Rescue" and "Start Me Up."

Available in multiple versions - including single-CD and 2LP editions featuring 20 songs, and a deluxe 3CD/4LP set with 46 tracks - the package will deliver the biggest hits and classic cuts from every Rolling Stones studio album from 1971 to 2016.

The 3CD/4LP Deluxe Editions compile 36 studio tunes over two discs, with a third featuring 10 live tracks recorded during the band's more recent sold-out tours - some with special guests including Welch, Dave Grohl ("Bitch"), Brad Paisley ("Dead Flowers") and Ed Sheeran ("Beast Of Burden"). Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Rolling Stones Stream Wild Horses Duet With Florence Welch

Rolling Stones Announce 'Honk' Collection

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Unreleased Song

Rolling Stones Recruit Zac Brown Band For Stadium Show

Rolling Stones Add Date To No Filter Tour

Mick Jagger Previews New The Rolling Stones Music

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Previously Unreleased Track

The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour

Mick Jagger Reveals Details For Upcoming Rolling Stones Tour 2018 In Review

Rolling Stones Classic Hit Driven Back To The Charts 2018 In Review

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N Roses' Honored For Blockbuster Reunion Tour- Poison's Bret Michaels Shares Song He Co-Wrote With His Daughter- Randy Rhoads Remembered By Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate- more

Journey's Steve Perry Expands Comeback Album- Red Hot Chili Peppers' Pyramids of Giza Concert Goes Online- Rush Legend On New Song From The Mute Gods- Vinnie Paul- more

Guns N' Roses Star Plans Special Event- Motley Crue Reveal Their Cover Of Madonna's 'Like A Virgin'- The Hollywood Vampires Plan To Release Multiple Albums This Year- Metallica- more

Ozzy Osbourne Health Update Following Hospitalization- Metallica Working On Music For New Album While On Tour- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Reacts To Lawsuit Reports- KISS- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N Roses' Honored For Blockbuster Reunion Tour

Poison's Bret Michaels Shares Song He Co-Wrote With His Daughter

Randy Rhoads Remembered By Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate

Red Dragon Cartel's Phil Varone Announces Retirement

Rolling Stones Stream Wild Horses Duet With Florence Welch

Eric Church Adds New Leg To Double Down Tour

Motley Crue Kickstart NASCAR Race

Carmine Appice Celebrated On Latest Talking Metal Episode

Tesseract Singer Daniel Tompkins Releases Solo Video

We Are Scientists Streaming New Song 'Give It Up'

Devin Townsend Releases 'Evermore' Video

Singled Out: Killin Candace's Miss Deception

Journey's Steve Perry Expands Comeback Album

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Special Pyramids of Giza Concert Goes Online

Rush Legend Returns On New Song From The Mute Gods

Hellyeah Release Video For One of Vinnie Paul's Last Recordings

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.