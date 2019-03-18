Rolling Stones Stream Wild Horses Duet With Florence Welch

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of a May 2018 duet with Florence + The Machine singer Florence Welch on their 1971 classic, "Wild Horses", as heard on the forthcoming compilation "Honk."

Welch's band were the opening act for the London stop on the Stones' No Filter European tour, and the rocker says she was thrilled to follow-up a 2012 appearance with the group after being a lifelong fan.

"I was brought up with The Rolling Stones because my Dad was a Stones man," explained Welch at the time. "They've been a massive influence; I mean still, to this day, the music I'm making is influenced by them. I've been a fan my whole life but there's something magical about being up there with them."

The "Wild Horses" duet will appear on the April 19 release of "Honk", which will include the group's eight Top 10 singles: "Brown Sugar", "Tumbling Dice", "Angie", "It's Only Rock'n'Roll (But I Like It)", "Fool To Cry", "Miss You", "Emotional Rescue" and "Start Me Up."

Available in multiple versions - including single-CD and 2LP editions featuring 20 songs, and a deluxe 3CD/4LP set with 46 tracks - the package will deliver the biggest hits and classic cuts from every Rolling Stones studio album from 1971 to 2016.

The 3CD/4LP Deluxe Editions compile 36 studio tunes over two discs, with a third featuring 10 live tracks recorded during the band's more recent sold-out tours - some with special guests including Welch, Dave Grohl ("Bitch"), Brad Paisley ("Dead Flowers") and Ed Sheeran ("Beast Of Burden"). Watch the video here.

