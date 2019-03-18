News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Tesseract Singer Daniel Tompkins Releases Solo Video

03-18-2019
Tesseract

Tesseract frontman Daniel Tompkins has released a music video for his song "Saved". The track features his bandmate Acle Kahney and comes from his forthcoming debut solo album.

Daniel's new record will be entitled "Castles" and is set to be released on May 31st. He says that the album was inspired "the arc of relationships - tragic mistakes, misjudgments of character and victorious, passionate love.

"Everyone has experiences that are relatable to one another in their romantic relationships. We make huge investments of trust and care and commitment into one another and sometimes they simply fail. In fact, most fail.

"That said, some survive, thrive and create incredible lifelong partnerships or at least important, long-lasting love. But sometimes, we make massive misjudgments of character and the true nature of someone is always revealed over time.

"Sometimes tragic mistakes, physical or mental abuse, compulsion or addiction are an issue and create irreparable harm to relationships and lives, no matter how in love two people may be. This is the area where the most tragic outcomes occur.

"The album is somewhat cathartic lyrically but in other areas it explores amazing, victorious, passionate love. A lot of this story is told from the perspective of someone seeking that perfect partnership and the ultimate fulfilment of finding it." Watch the video here.


