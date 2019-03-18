News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

We Are Scientists Streaming New Song 'Give It Up'

03-18-2019
We Are Scientists

We Are Scientists are streaming their brand new single "Give It Up". The song is one of the bonus tracks from their forthcoming deluxe reissue of their "Megaplex" album.

The expanded edition is set to hit stores on April 19th and will feature 3 new bonus tracks, 4 acoustic songs, 5 demoes and one remix. Listen to "Give It Up" here.

The band had this to say, "We Are Scientists has long felt that ten songs is the correct number of songs to be included on an album... ten is *correct,* and any other album-length is wrong."

They then added, "Now, you may think that we're violating our own ten-song rule with this deluxe version of Megaplex, and to that we say, 'You're an idiot.' A deluxe version isn't an *album,* it's a collection, a compilation, a Dionysian free-for-all.

"It's the aural equivalent of one of those buffet breakfasts at a German hotel, where you're mixing hard-boiled eggs and waffles and stinky cheeses and cornichons and those weird pickled fish bits and sour cherry jams, and you're pretty much having the best time of your gustatory life precisely *because* combining this plunder onto one plate is utterly indulgent madness.

"That's what we're offering here, starting with the magnificently curated original version of Megaplex and then tromping headlong into a veritable Candyland of wonders."


More We Are Scientists News

