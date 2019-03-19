Baroness Release 'Borderlines' Video

Baroness have released a music video for their brand new single "Borderlines." The track comes from their forthcoming album "Gold & Grey," which is set to be released on June 14th.

John Baizley had this to say,"Our goal is, was, and will always be to write increasingly superior, more honest and compelling songs - and to develop a more unique and challenging sound.

"I'm sure we have just finished our best, most adventurous album to date. We dug incredibly deep, challenged ourselves and recorded a record I'm positive we could never again replicate."

He continued, "I consider myself incredibly fortunate to know drummer Sebastian Thomson, bassist Nick Jost and guitarist Gina Gleason as both my bandmates and my friends. They have pushed me to become a better songwriter, musician and vocalist.

"We're all extremely excited for this release, which includes quite a few 'firsts' for the band, and we're thrilled to be back on tour to play these psychotic songs for our fans. Expect some surprises." Watch the video here





