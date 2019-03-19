Plain White T's Go 'Low' With New Video

Plain White T's have released a music video for their song "Low." The track comes from the group's latest studio album "Parallel Universe", which hit stores last summer.

Frontman Tom Higgenson had this to say, "Everybody at times can feel a little bit depressed, inadequate, or not 'good enough. Often, we search for something outside ourselves to fill that void and to make us feel better; more wanted, more confident, more beautiful. We turn to drugs, alcohol, medication for a temporary fix to make us feel a little better, but these can obviously just lead to more problems and become a need or a dependency."

He added this abut the video, "This video makes a commentary towards that by introducing the imaginary magical elixir called 'Low,' which is presented as the fix all for all of life's problems. It's a creepy infomercial that promises the consumer instant results, but as the viewer, we can see that things aren't quite as they seem." Watch the clip here





