News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Plain White T's Go 'Low' With New Video

03-19-2019
Plain White Ts

Plain White T's have released a music video for their song "Low." The track comes from the group's latest studio album "Parallel Universe", which hit stores last summer.

Frontman Tom Higgenson had this to say, "Everybody at times can feel a little bit depressed, inadequate, or not 'good enough. Often, we search for something outside ourselves to fill that void and to make us feel better; more wanted, more confident, more beautiful. We turn to drugs, alcohol, medication for a temporary fix to make us feel a little better, but these can obviously just lead to more problems and become a need or a dependency."

He added this abut the video, "This video makes a commentary towards that by introducing the imaginary magical elixir called 'Low,' which is presented as the fix all for all of life's problems. It's a creepy infomercial that promises the consumer instant results, but as the viewer, we can see that things aren't quite as they seem." Watch the clip here


Related Stories


Plain White T's Go 'Low' With New Video

Plain White T's Help Fearless Celebrate Anniversary With Special Release

More Plain White Ts News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Bernie Torme Dies- Slipknot Part Ways With Member Amid Lawsuit Reports- Metallica Announce S&M2 Concert- Black Sabbath Legend- more

Guns N Roses' Honored For Blockbuster Reunion Tour- Poison's Bret Michaels Shares Song He Co-Wrote With His Daughter- Randy Rhoads Remembered By Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate- more

Journey's Steve Perry Expands Comeback Album- Red Hot Chili Peppers' Pyramids of Giza Concert Goes Online- Rush Legend On New Song From The Mute Gods- Vinnie Paul- more

Guns N' Roses Star Plans Special Event- Motley Crue Reveal Their Cover Of Madonna's 'Like A Virgin'- The Hollywood Vampires Plan To Release Multiple Albums This Year- Metallica- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Bernie Torme Dies

Slipknot Part Ways With Member Amid Lawsuit Reports

Metallica Announce S&M2 Concert

Black Sabbath Legend Added To Randy Rhoads Tribute Event

Sammy Hagar Reveals All Star Friends Joining Acoustic-4-A-Cure

A Perfect Circle Offshoot The Beta Machine Releasing Debut Album

ELO Add Dhani Harrison To Summer Tour

Plain White T's Go 'Low' With New Video

Def Leppard Honored By Fan Response To Rock Hall Ballot

Baroness Release 'Borderlines' Video

Guns N Roses' Honored For Blockbuster Reunion Tour

Poison's Bret Michaels Shares Song He Co-Wrote With His Daughter

Randy Rhoads Remembered By Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate

Red Dragon Cartel's Phil Varone Announces Retirement

Rolling Stones Stream Wild Horses Duet With Florence Welch

Eric Church Adds New Leg To Double Down Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.