Animals As Leaders Announce 10 Year Anniversary Tour Animals As Leaders have announced that they will hitting the road in May for their '10 Year Anniversary Tour' that will visit 18 cities across the U.S. The trek will feature The Contortionist as the main support act for all of the dates and the opening spot will be rotated between Buke and Gase, Evan Marien & Dana Hawkins and Moon Tooth on select dates. The tour will be kicking off on May 1st in San Antonio, TX at The Aztec Theater and will conclude on May 25th in Columbus, OH at the Newport Music Hall. See the dates and opening act roster below: Animals As Leaders '10th Anniversary Tour'

Wed May 01 - San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theater *

Thu May 02 - Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Bar & Grill *

Mon May 06 - Phoenix, AZ Marquee Theater **

Tue May 07 - Los Angeles, CA Mayan **

Wed May 08 - San Francisco, CA Regency Grand**

Fri May 10 - Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom **

Sat May 11 - Seattle, WA El Corazon **

Tue May 14 - Lawrence, KS Granada *

Wed May 15 - Minneapolis, MN Skyway*

Thu May 16 - Chicago, IL House of Blues*

Fri May 17 - Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre*

Sat May 18 - Toronto, ON Opera House***

Sun May 19 - Philadelphia, PA TLA***

Mon May 20 - Boston, MA Paradise***

Tue May 21 - New York, NY Irving Plaza***

Thu May 23 - Atlanta, GA Masquerade***

Fri May 24 - Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom***

Sat May 25 - Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall*** * Buke and Gase

** Evan Marien & Dana Hawkins

*** Moon Tooth

