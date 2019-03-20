|
Animals As Leaders Announce 10 Year Anniversary Tour
03-20-2019
Animals As Leaders have announced that they will hitting the road in May for their '10 Year Anniversary Tour' that will visit 18 cities across the U.S.
The trek will feature The Contortionist as the main support act for all of the dates and the opening spot will be rotated between Buke and Gase, Evan Marien & Dana Hawkins and Moon Tooth on select dates.
The tour will be kicking off on May 1st in San Antonio, TX at The Aztec Theater and will conclude on May 25th in Columbus, OH at the Newport Music Hall. See the dates and opening act roster below:
Animals As Leaders '10th Anniversary Tour'
* Buke and Gase
