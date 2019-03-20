|
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals New Song and Album, Tour Details
Guns N' Roses icon Duff McKagan has released a new song and revealed more details for his forthcoming solo album including the title and the release date.
McKagan has announced that the Shooter Jennings produced record will be entitled "Tenderness" and it will be hitting stores on May 31st. He has previously released the title song and the new track is called "Chip Away". Check them out here.
Duff had this to say about the new song, "'Chip Away' is somewhat of a rail against cable news and divisive agendas...all for the almighty dollar. The song also highlights the fact that history repeats itself over and over, and that we will all get past this, together."
He had this to say about the album, "We're becoming divided at a time when we need each other most," says McKagan. "When huge industries get replaced because of modernization, it's time to retrain and bolster up those who get swept aside. Homelessness and drug addiction are avoidable in this country if we come together and get private and public cogs turning together in a positive direction. We can at least try to tackle mental illness while we're at it. But alas, we stump and lie, point fingers and divide. We're way better than this. As a father, I must say and do something now because I love my girls and my wife, and I love my country, and I feel I must be strong and use my voice now, do it while I'm able or perhaps never get a chance ever again."
Duff and Shooter will be hitting the road for North American tour that kicks off May 30 at TLA in Philadelphia. See the dates and the album tracklisting below:
Thu, May 30, - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
Tracklisting:
