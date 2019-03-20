News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals New Song and Album, Tour Details

03-20-2019
Duff McKagan

Guns N' Roses icon Duff McKagan has released a new song and revealed more details for his forthcoming solo album including the title and the release date.

McKagan has announced that the Shooter Jennings produced record will be entitled "Tenderness" and it will be hitting stores on May 31st. He has previously released the title song and the new track is called "Chip Away". Check them out here.

Duff had this to say about the new song, "'Chip Away' is somewhat of a rail against cable news and divisive agendas...all for the almighty dollar. The song also highlights the fact that history repeats itself over and over, and that we will all get past this, together."

He had this to say about the album, "We're becoming divided at a time when we need each other most," says McKagan. "When huge industries get replaced because of modernization, it's time to retrain and bolster up those who get swept aside. Homelessness and drug addiction are avoidable in this country if we come together and get private and public cogs turning together in a positive direction. We can at least try to tackle mental illness while we're at it. But alas, we stump and lie, point fingers and divide. We're way better than this. As a father, I must say and do something now because I love my girls and my wife, and I love my country, and I feel I must be strong and use my voice now, do it while I'm able or perhaps never get a chance ever again."

Duff and Shooter will be hitting the road for North American tour that kicks off May 30 at TLA in Philadelphia. See the dates and the album tracklisting below:

Thu, May 30, - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
Fri, May 31, - Washington DC - City Winery
Sat, Jun 01, - Boston, MA - City Winery
Mon, Jun 03, - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Thu, Jun 06, - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
Sat, Jun 08, - Nashville, TN - The Cannery
Mon, Jun 10, - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
Thu, Jun 13, - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater
Fri, Jun 14, - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
Sat, Jun 15, - Portland, OR - Aladdin
Sun, Jun 16, - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Tracklisting:
"Tenderness"
"It's Not Too Late"
"Wasted Heart"
"Falling Down"
"Last September"
"Chip Away"
"Cold Outside"
"Feel"
"Breaking Rocks"
"Parkland"
"Don't Look Behind You"


