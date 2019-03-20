Season Of Ghosts Release New Lyric Video Ahead Of Tour

Cinematic electro-metal band Season of Ghosts have released a brand new lyric video for their track "Listen" as they prepare to hit the road this spring.

The song comes from the group's sophomore album "A Leap Of Faith" which was released last year. Watch the lyric video for the new single here.

Season Of Ghosts will be joinng Jupiter on the Zeus Tour of Europe beginning May 9th in Weinheim, Germany at the Cafe Central and wrapping up on the 13th in Paris at Petit Bain. See the dates below:

May

9 - Weinheim, Germany @ Cafe Central

10 - Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Baroeg

11 - Essen, Germany @ Turock

12 - London, UK @ The Underworld

13 - Paris, France @ Petit Bain





