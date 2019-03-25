Singled Out: As Within, So Without Metalcore band As Within, So Without just released their debut album and to celebrate we asked Lukas Vitullo to tell us about the song "Departure". Here is the story: So the single Departure from our new album Into Oblivion is a special song for all of us in the band. Departure is basically about breaking away from the idea that society controls you and tells you that you can't achieve the things you long for in life. Your life is yours so live it the way you choose, because at the end of the day nobody wants to be on their deathbed with regret thinking "gee I wish I did this". Life is short so chase that dream and do what makes YOU happy. For anyone reading this who has heard our new album, thank you. If you have not yet heard our album, please check it out. It's available on all online platforms. Cheers! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!

