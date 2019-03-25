Sublime With Rome Release New Song 'Blackout'

Sublime With Rome have released a brand new singled called "Blackout". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Blessings" which is set to hit stores on May 27th.

Frontman Rome Ramirez had this to say about the new track, "'Blackout' is one of my favorite songs off the album and it was an honor to work with Rob Cavallo on it.

"Eric's bass synth's make the whole song feel like it's beating like a heart. Lyrically, the song is about stacking so many expectations on yourself and ultimately feeling overwhelmed and pushed to a dangerous point. This album is fire, best music we ever made." Listen to it here





