Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour

Brian Setzer is planning a very busy summer on the road. In addition to his tour with The Stray Cats, he will be launching his very own Rockabilly Riot Tour.

Setzer will be kicking things off on August 5th in Lancaster, PA at the American Music Theatre and will wrap up the trek on Aug 30th in Henderson, NV at the Green Valley Ranch.

He had this to say, "When you look up rockabilly in the dictionary there is a picture of Mark Winchester. He grew up slapping the bass and is in a class of his own.

"The relationship with the drummer and the bass player in rockabilly is very unique. The slap bass is a rhythmic sounding instrument, so the drummer has to be very in time with him in order not to sound sloppy. Noah Levy is a very on-the-beat solid drummer, whereas me, as a guitar player, I push everything while they hold it all in place.

"And when you're talking about the great rockabilly piano players, it's a very short list, and Kevin McKendree is on it. And he also plays guitar incredibly well. We all just complement each other."



Rockabilly Riot Summer Tour Dates:

8/5 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

8/9 - Union, ME - Savage Oakes Vineyard & Winery

8/10 - Westhampton, NY - Westhampton Beach PAC

8/11 - Selbyville, DE - The Freeman Stage @ Bayside

8/17 - Bayfield, WI - Lake Superior Big Top Concert Series

8/20 - St. Louis, MO - River City Casino

8/21 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage

8/22 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock

8/24 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Resort & Casino - Ballroom

8/25 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua Auditorium

8/30 - Henderson, NV - Green Valley Ranch





Brian Setzer Announces Christmas Rocks! Live Concert Film

