News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour

03-27-2019
Brian Setzer

Brian Setzer is planning a very busy summer on the road. In addition to his tour with The Stray Cats, he will be launching his very own Rockabilly Riot Tour.

Setzer will be kicking things off on August 5th in Lancaster, PA at the American Music Theatre and will wrap up the trek on Aug 30th in Henderson, NV at the Green Valley Ranch.

He had this to say, "When you look up rockabilly in the dictionary there is a picture of Mark Winchester. He grew up slapping the bass and is in a class of his own.

"The relationship with the drummer and the bass player in rockabilly is very unique. The slap bass is a rhythmic sounding instrument, so the drummer has to be very in time with him in order not to sound sloppy. Noah Levy is a very on-the-beat solid drummer, whereas me, as a guitar player, I push everything while they hold it all in place.

"And when you're talking about the great rockabilly piano players, it's a very short list, and Kevin McKendree is on it. And he also plays guitar incredibly well. We all just complement each other."

Rockabilly Riot Summer Tour Dates:
8/5 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre
8/9 - Union, ME - Savage Oakes Vineyard & Winery
8/10 - Westhampton, NY - Westhampton Beach PAC
8/11 - Selbyville, DE - The Freeman Stage @ Bayside
8/17 - Bayfield, WI - Lake Superior Big Top Concert Series
8/20 - St. Louis, MO - River City Casino
8/21 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage
8/22 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock
8/24 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Resort & Casino - Ballroom
8/25 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua Auditorium
8/30 - Henderson, NV - Green Valley Ranch


Related Stories


Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour

Brian Setzer Announces Christmas Rocks! Live Concert Film

Brian Setzer Announces Christmas Rocks! Live Concert Film

Brian Setzer Announces 2018 Christmas Rocks! Tour

Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Summer Tour

Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce This Year's Christmas Rocks! Tour

Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour

Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce 25th Anniversary Event

More Brian Setzer News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Metallica Respond To Ticket Issues With Exclusive Show- Jon Anderson Is 'Very Open' To Reuniting With Yes- Foo Fighters Announce New Dates With Weezer- more

KISS Open To Ace And Peter As Special Guests On Farewell Tour- Megadeth Add More Bands To Megacruise- Judas Priest Perform British Steel Rarity At Festival- more

Vinnie Vincent Comeback Singer On Why Shows Where Canceled- Van Halen's 5150 Anniversary Celebrated By Sammy Hagar- More Slipknot Lawsuit Details Surface- more

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Surgery Update- Journey's Steve Perry Releases First New Video In 25 Years- Lynyrd Skynyrd Have New Album 'In The Can'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Metallica Respond To Ticket Issues With Exclusive Show

Jon Anderson Is 'Very Open' To Reuniting With Yes

Foo Fighters Announce New Dates With Weezer

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Expand North American Tour

The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher Add New Tour Dates

Chris Robinson Brotherhood Stream First Song From New Album

Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour

Papa Roach Release New Video And Add Dates To Tour

Video From Lenny Kravitz Raise Vibration Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Singled Out: Blessing A Curse's Waste

KISS Open To Ace And Peter As Special Guests On Farewell Tour

Megadeth Add More Bands To Megacruise

Judas Priest Perform British Steel Rarity At Festival

John Fogerty Rocks CCR Classics With Billy Joel

Disturbed Announce New North American Tour

Guns N' Roses' Slash Advises Not To Conform To Make It

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.