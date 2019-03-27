Papa Roach Release New Video And Add Dates To Tour

Papa Roach have added some additional dates to their tour with Asking Alexandra and Bad Wolves. They have also released a new music video for their track "Elevate"

The song comes from their latest album "Who Do You Trust?" and the tour of the same name now includes stops in Bethlehem, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Denver, Phoenix and Los Angeles.

The trek will be kicking off on July 27th in Dallas, TX at the Southside Ballroom and will be concluding on September 1st in Las Vegas, NV at the Downtown Event Center. Watch the video here and see the dates below:

'Who Do You Trust? Tour' Dates:

w/Asking Alexandria*

w/Bad Wolves&

July 27, 2019 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom*

July 28, 2019 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Center*&

July 30, 2019 - San Antonio, TX - Sunken Gardens Amphitheater*&+

Aug 2, 2019 - Atlanta, GA - The Roxy*&

Aug 4, 2019 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater*&

Aug 7, 2019 - Philadelphia, PA - Metropolitan Opera House*

Aug 9, 2019 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage*&

Aug 13, 2019 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Events Center*&

Aug 16, 2019 - Detroit, MI - Freedom Hill Amphitheater*&

Aug 18, 2019 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*&

Aug 20, 2019 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live*&

Aug 21, 2019 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*&

Aug 23, 2019 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom*&

Aug 27, 2019 - Denver CO - The Fillmore*&

Aug 28, 2019 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center*

Aug 30, 2019 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre*&

Aug 31, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium*&

Sept 1, 2019 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Event Center*&





