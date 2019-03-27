|
Papa Roach Release New Video And Add Dates To Tour
03-27-2019
Papa Roach have added some additional dates to their tour with Asking Alexandra and Bad Wolves. They have also released a new music video for their track "Elevate"
The song comes from their latest album "Who Do You Trust?" and the tour of the same name now includes stops in Bethlehem, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Denver, Phoenix and Los Angeles.
The trek will be kicking off on July 27th in Dallas, TX at the Southside Ballroom and will be concluding on September 1st in Las Vegas, NV at the Downtown Event Center. Watch the video here and see the dates below:
'Who Do You Trust? Tour' Dates:
