Singled Out: Tony Lucca's Frame By Frame Tony Lucca released his brand new album "Ain't No Storm" this week (March 29th) and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Frame By Frame". Here is the story: I grew up in Michigan, not far from an old drive-in theater we used to go to when I was a kid. I always imagined taking a date there when I was old enough to drive. Sadly, though, by the time I became of driving age, all the drive-ins in the area had closed up shop. As a songwriter, I've never shied away from painting pictures of things that might've been, would, or should, or could have been. They can be like alternate realities, parallel universes, transpiring right alongside you at the same time. One day, while driving past the old drive-in, I simply sang the opening line out loud as if it were an old familiar song. The rest of it just flowed from there. In the studio, we tracked the vocal and acoustic guitar together at the same time. We tracked bass and drums to that and had the rest all knocked out by the end of the day. The Samba outro was all Ken (Coomer)'s idea. Something he had been hearing from his first listen of the demo. The coolest part of the song is the way it made its way into the album artwork itself. I asked a super-talented artist friend of mine from Virginia (Joelle Cathleen www.joellecathleen.com) if she would be up for making a custom painting for the cover. I sent her an advance copy of the album so she could get into the mood and spirit of the tunes. She gravitated to "Frame By Frame," and together we came up with some of the elements of the painting, ultimately arriving at an old abandoned drive-in with a storm passing over. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

