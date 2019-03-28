News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Former Manowar Guitarist To Have Surgery For Brain Tumor

03-28-2019
Manowar

Former Manowar guitarist David Shankle has revealed that will be undergoing brain surgery next Monday (April 1st) for a brain tumor that was discovered last week.

Shankle updated fans this past weekend with the following Facebook post, "Announcement: Now for the BAD NEWS.. I have to deal with some serious medical issues. I have found out on Monday [3/18] that I have a TUMOR in my head and I have surgery scheduled for April 1st, doctors are trying to get me in sooner, at this point is too early to talk about benign, or malign...we shall see.

"After five hand surgeries seems like nothing compared to this. I must kill this Beast that is inside me and continue on like a Viking Warrior that I am, I will never stop. I will win this new battle, the biggest one yet that is in front of me and until then please send me your best thoughts and positive energy because I need it.

"I will read all of your comments but at the moment have no time to get back to you guys, please respect that and don´t feel bad if I don´t get back to you shortly as I always do.

"My project with FEANOR doesn´t change, the album is in the middle of the mixing process and you all can be sure of something...that record will be something really special, not only for me, but for all of you as well.
Thanks all of you one more time for your immense love. You know that I love you all, please send me your positive energy and lets fight this sh*t together one more time, back to back, like true brothers of metal."


Related Stories


Former Manowar Guitarist To Have Surgery For Brain Tumor

Manowar Sideline Karl Logan Following Child Porn Possession Arrest

More Manowar News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Neal Schon And His Wife Sue For Alleged Assault- Ozzy Osbourne Fans Push For Knighthood- Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Announces New Release- Rammstein- more

Everclear's Art Alexakis Battling Multiple Sclerosis- Static-X Tease New Singer In Special Video- Def Leppard Cover David Bowie Classic For Special Performance- more

Metallica Respond To Ticket Issues With Exclusive Show- Jon Anderson Is 'Very Open' To Reuniting With Yes- Foo Fighters Announce New Dates With Weezer- more

KISS Open To Ace And Peter As Special Guests On Farewell Tour- Megadeth Add More Bands To Megacruise- Judas Priest Perform British Steel Rarity At Festival- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon And His Wife Sue For Alleged Assault

Ozzy Osbourne Fans Push For Knighthood

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Announces New Release

Rammstein Release New Video and Announce Album

Def Leppard's Good Morning America Appearance Goes Online

Former Manowar Guitarist To Have Surgery For Brain Tumor

Machine Head Have Revisited 'Burn My Eyes' For Release

Judas Priest Deliver Tour Debut Of 1982 Classic At Music Festival

Mysterious Death Of Johnny Thunders Film Set For Release

Singled Out: Tony Lucca's Frame By Frame

Everclear's Art Alexakis Battling Multiple Sclerosis

Static-X Tease New Singer In Special Video

Def Leppard Cover David Bowie Classic For Special Performance

Journey Release Live 'Don't Stop Believin' Video

Lamb Of God Working On Their Next Album

Don Dokken Was Asked To Join Former Bandmates In The End Machine

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.