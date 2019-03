Former Manowar Guitarist To Have Surgery For Brain Tumor Former Manowar guitarist David Shankle has revealed that will be undergoing brain surgery next Monday (April 1st) for a brain tumor that was discovered last week. Shankle updated fans this past weekend with the following Facebook post, "Announcement: Now for the BAD NEWS.. I have to deal with some serious medical issues. I have found out on Monday [3/18] that I have a TUMOR in my head and I have surgery scheduled for April 1st, doctors are trying to get me in sooner, at this point is too early to talk about benign, or malign...we shall see. "After five hand surgeries seems like nothing compared to this. I must kill this Beast that is inside me and continue on like a Viking Warrior that I am, I will never stop. I will win this new battle, the biggest one yet that is in front of me and until then please send me your best thoughts and positive energy because I need it. "I will read all of your comments but at the moment have no time to get back to you guys, please respect that and donīt feel bad if I donīt get back to you shortly as I always do. "My project with FEANOR doesnīt change, the album is in the middle of the mixing process and you all can be sure of something...that record will be something really special, not only for me, but for all of you as well.

Thanks all of you one more time for your immense love. You know that I love you all, please send me your positive energy and lets fight this sh*t together one more time, back to back, like true brothers of metal."

