Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Announces New Release

(hennemusic) Legendary Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page has announced that he will publish a new book entitled "The Anthology" later this year via Genesis Publications.

This is British publishing company's second book with Page, following the 2010 sell-out success of the official signed limited edition, "Jimmy Page By Jimmy Page", which was Genesis's fastest limited-edition title to sell out.

The rocker's 2010 book was a photographic autobiography and visual history of Page's career as one of the world's most iconic guitar players; he personally sifted through thousands of prints to determine the final selection of images, arranging the content into its narrative sequence and annotating and reviewing the design to arrive at the finished book. Read more here.

