News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Rammstein Release New Video and Announce Album

03-28-2019
Rammstein

Rammstein have returned with a brand new music video for a track called "Deutschland" (Germany in English), the first taste from their first new album in a decade.

After teasing fans recently, the band unleashed the video on Thursday shortly after announcing that they will be releasing their brand new self-tilted album on May 17th.

Guitarist Richard Kruspe previously spoke to Metal Hammer about the new album. He told them, "We started on five or six years of ideas and took it from there.

"We were talking about harmonies, how certain kinds of melodies can change things. Things we never really cared about in the beginning, but things that matter more now.

"It's more interesting for me as a musician to see how the vocals fit into a song, and which melody fits in that." Watch the new visual here.


Related Stories


Rammstein Release New Video and Announce Album

Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan Three Year Tour 2018 In Review

Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan Three Year Tour

Rammstein Resuming Work On First Album Since 2009

Linkin Park Change Their Style Too Much Says Rammstein Star

Rammstein Announce New Release, Stone Sour and Korn Show

More Rammstein News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Neal Schon And His Wife Sue For Alleged Assault- Ozzy Osbourne Fans Push For Knighthood- Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Announces New Release- Rammstein- more

Everclear's Art Alexakis Battling Multiple Sclerosis- Static-X Tease New Singer In Special Video- Def Leppard Cover David Bowie Classic For Special Performance- more

Metallica Respond To Ticket Issues With Exclusive Show- Jon Anderson Is 'Very Open' To Reuniting With Yes- Foo Fighters Announce New Dates With Weezer- more

KISS Open To Ace And Peter As Special Guests On Farewell Tour- Megadeth Add More Bands To Megacruise- Judas Priest Perform British Steel Rarity At Festival- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon And His Wife Sue For Alleged Assault

Ozzy Osbourne Fans Push For Knighthood

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Announces New Release

Rammstein Release New Video and Announce Album

Def Leppard's Good Morning America Appearance Goes Online

Former Manowar Guitarist To Have Surgery For Brain Tumor

Machine Head Have Revisited 'Burn My Eyes' For Release

Judas Priest Deliver Tour Debut Of 1982 Classic At Music Festival

Mysterious Death Of Johnny Thunders Film Set For Release

Singled Out: Tony Lucca's Frame By Frame

Everclear's Art Alexakis Battling Multiple Sclerosis

Static-X Tease New Singer In Special Video

Def Leppard Cover David Bowie Classic For Special Performance

Journey Release Live 'Don't Stop Believin' Video

Lamb Of God Working On Their Next Album

Don Dokken Was Asked To Join Former Bandmates In The End Machine

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.