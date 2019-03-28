Rammstein Release New Video and Announce Album

Rammstein have returned with a brand new music video for a track called "Deutschland" (Germany in English), the first taste from their first new album in a decade.

After teasing fans recently, the band unleashed the video on Thursday shortly after announcing that they will be releasing their brand new self-tilted album on May 17th.

Guitarist Richard Kruspe previously spoke to Metal Hammer about the new album. He told them, "We started on five or six years of ideas and took it from there.

"We were talking about harmonies, how certain kinds of melodies can change things. Things we never really cared about in the beginning, but things that matter more now.

"It's more interesting for me as a musician to see how the vocals fit into a song, and which melody fits in that." Watch the new visual here.





