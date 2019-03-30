|
Halestorm Release 'Vicious' Video
03-30-2019
Halestorm have released a brand new music video for their song "Vicious." The track is the title cut from the band's latest album, which they released last year.
"She wrote it with father and son producers Kevin and Kane Churko in Las Vegas, during the last writing session for the record. We were going to call the record something totally different, but when we came out with that title we knew that's what the record should be called."
He also said, "I had the riff already written and we just laid everything out. Lzzy sounds amazing on it, and the scream at the end is f***ing killer. It's vicious, man." Watch the video here
