News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Halestorm Release 'Vicious' Video

03-30-2019
Halestorm

Halestorm have released a brand new music video for their song "Vicious." The track is the title cut from the band's latest album, which they released last year.
Guitarist Joe Hottinger spoke with Classic Rock about the track and had this to say, "This was probably the last song we wrote for the record. When Lzzy likes a title she just starts writing. She just went off and created the whole song. She didn't even have a melody, just pages of lyrics and ideas.

"She wrote it with father and son producers Kevin and Kane Churko in Las Vegas, during the last writing session for the record. We were going to call the record something totally different, but when we came out with that title we knew that's what the record should be called."

He also said, "I had the riff already written and we just laid everything out. Lzzy sounds amazing on it, and the scream at the end is f***ing killer. It's vicious, man." Watch the video here


Related Stories


Halestorm Release 'Vicious' Video

Alice Cooper and Halestorm Announce Summer Tour

Halestorm Announce North American Tour

Singled Out: Jacob Cade (with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger)

Halestorm Stream New Song 'Do Not Disturb'

Halestorm and In This Moment Extend Tour Into The Fall

Stone Sour Go Deluxe- Between The Buried And Me Preview New Music- Halestorm Stream New Song- System Of A Letdown- more

Halestorm and In This Moment Add Summer Tour Leg

Halestorm Announce Ambitious Fall Tour

Halestorm And In This Moment Announce Spring Tour

More Halestorm News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rolling Stones Postpone Tour Over Mick Jagger Medical Issue- Def Leppard Lead 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions- Matt Sorum Talks Guns N' Roses Reunion- more

Bryan Ferry Reuniting With Roxy Music Stars At Rock Hall- How Vinnie Vincent Comeback Singer Got Ill-fated Gig- Eric Clapton Announces New Crossroads Guitar Festival- more

Journey's Neal Schon And His Wife Sue For Alleged Assault- Ozzy Osbourne Fans Push For Knighthood- Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Announces New Release- Rammstein- more

Everclear's Art Alexakis Battling Multiple Sclerosis- Static-X Tease New Singer In Special Video- Def Leppard Cover David Bowie Classic For Special Performance- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rolling Stones Postpone Tour Over Mick Jagger Medical Issue

Def Leppard Lead 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions

Matt Sorum Talks Guns N' Roses Reunion

Modest Mouse Streaming First New Song In Four Years

Halestorm Release 'Vicious' Video

The String Cheese Incident Release 'I Want You' Video

Devin Townsend Celebrates Album Release With New Video

Singled Out: Terror Bite's Don't Leave

Bryan Ferry Reuniting With Roxy Music Stars At Rock Hall

How Vinnie Vincent Comeback Singer Got Ill-fated Gig

Eric Clapton Announces New Crossroads Guitar Festival

Def Leppard Star Values Fans Opinion Of Rock Hall and Grammys

Lamb Of God Expand Classic Album For Anniversary Reissue

Metallica Rock Ride the Lightning Classic In New Live Video

Queensryche Announce European Tour

Skindred Celebrate Disturbed Tour With Video Release

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.