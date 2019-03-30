Halestorm Release 'Vicious' Video

Halestorm have released a brand new music video for their song "Vicious." The track is the title cut from the band's latest album, which they released last year.

Guitarist Joe Hottinger spoke with Classic Rock about the track and had this to say, "This was probably the last song we wrote for the record. When Lzzy likes a title she just starts writing. She just went off and created the whole song. She didn't even have a melody, just pages of lyrics and ideas.

"She wrote it with father and son producers Kevin and Kane Churko in Las Vegas, during the last writing session for the record. We were going to call the record something totally different, but when we came out with that title we knew that's what the record should be called."

He also said, "I had the riff already written and we just laid everything out. Lzzy sounds amazing on it, and the scream at the end is f***ing killer. It's vicious, man." Watch the video here





