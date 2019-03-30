|
Modest Mouse Streaming First New Song In Four Years
03-30-2019
Modest Mouse are streaming their first new music in four years. The song "Poison The Well" has been released digitally and will be part of a special physical release.
The band will be releasing the song as the a-side of a special "7 triangle shaped vinyl for this year's Record Store Day, which is taking place on April 13th. Listen to it here.
The flip side of the RSD single will feature a previously unreleased song called "I'm Still Here". The new track comes ahead of the band's plans to hit the road in September for a North American tour with The Black Keys. See the dates below:
Modest Mouse tour dates
09-23 Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
09-24 Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
09-25 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
09-27 Chicago, IL - United Center
09-28 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
09-30 Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
10-01 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
10-02 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
10-04 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
10-05 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
10-07 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
10-08 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
10-09 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
10-11 Boston, MA - TD Garden
10-12 Washington, DC - The Anthem
10-14 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Arena
10-15 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
11-05 Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center
11-06 Orlando, FL - Amway Center
11-08 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
11-09 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
11-12 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
11-13 Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center
11-14 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
11-16 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
11-17 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
11-19 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
11-22 Portland, OR - Moda Center
11-23 Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
11-24 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena
