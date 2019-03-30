Modest Mouse Streaming First New Song In Four Years

Modest Mouse are streaming their first new music in four years. The song "Poison The Well" has been released digitally and will be part of a special physical release.

The band will be releasing the song as the a-side of a special "7 triangle shaped vinyl for this year's Record Store Day, which is taking place on April 13th. Listen to it here.

The flip side of the RSD single will feature a previously unreleased song called "I'm Still Here". The new track comes ahead of the band's plans to hit the road in September for a North American tour with The Black Keys. See the dates below:

Modest Mouse tour dates

09-23 Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

09-24 Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

09-25 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

09-27 Chicago, IL - United Center

09-28 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

09-30 Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

10-01 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

10-02 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

10-04 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

10-05 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

10-07 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

10-08 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

10-09 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

10-11 Boston, MA - TD Garden

10-12 Washington, DC - The Anthem

10-14 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Arena

10-15 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

11-05 Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

11-06 Orlando, FL - Amway Center

11-08 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

11-09 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

11-12 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

11-13 Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

11-14 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

11-16 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

11-17 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

11-19 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

11-22 Portland, OR - Moda Center

11-23 Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

11-24 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena





