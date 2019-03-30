Singled Out: Terror Bite's Don't Leave Terror Bite just released their brand new single "Don't Leave" and to celebrate we asked guitarist Max Megier to tell us about the track. Here is the story: "Don't Leave" marks a new phase for the band. It's our first release under this name and the first with our current lineup. It marks a new direction and sound for the group. This is the second time we've recorded at The Brain Recording Studios with Clayton. The last time was in early 2017 and we were very keen to get back. We love his attitude and honesty. For me personally, writing the main guitar solo was the biggest challenge. I found it very difficult to find something that fits. I had to come up with something last minute. Once I stopped thinking too much and just had fun with it, it came naturally. Terror Bite has some gigs lined up and plans on returning to the studio in the middle of the year. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the group right here!

