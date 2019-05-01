Dream Theater' Jordan Rudess' Wired For Madness Inspired New Book

Dream Theater keyboards Jordan Rudess revealed that the title song to his brand new solo album "Wired For Madness" has inspired the creation of a book around the song's concept.

Rudess sat down for an interview with Metal Wani to discuss the new record and during the chat he was asked if any of his concept songs may lead to a book.

He made the surprising revelation that one such book is already in the books. He said, "A friend of mine, Peter O' Rullian who handled writing a book around The Astonishing concept, which was the last Dream Theater album, has been very inspired by this concept that I wrote this title track to.

"And he is writing a book with this concept in mind. So it'll be done very soon and we'll point people to that to check out."





