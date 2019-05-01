Lamb Of God Work On New Album 'In Full Swing'

Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton revealed in a recent interview that work on their new studio album is "in full swing" but he is unsure if the record will be released at the end of this year of early next year.

Morton have an update of the follow-up to their 2015 effort "VII: Sturm und Drang", during an interview with Metal Insider. Mark had the following to say about the new album, "I feel like we've got a lot of momentum. We've got a lot left to do, we're all excited about the new material we have coming together... and there is new material, a lot of it.

"We're well into the writing process. We've not completed writing but we're pretty far along into the writing process. We've been making demos and what we call pre-production for the new album.

"So I don't have a date, I don't know if it'll be the end of this year or some time early next year, but it's in full swing. There's good progress."





