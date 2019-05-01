MTV VMAs Moving To New Jersey For First Time This Summer

MTV have announced the details for the 2019 VMAs, which will be taking place in New Jersey for the very first time when the event happens on August 26th at the Prudential Center.

MTV VMAs executive producer Bruce Gillmer had this to say about the move to the Garden State, "New Jersey has an incredible music heritage and is home to some of the world's biggest artists including 'Chairman of the Board' Frank Sinatra, 'The Boss' Bruce Springsteen, Queen Latifah, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, the Jonas Brothers, the Fugees, and Halsey. The list is wide and endless. Now the moonperson plants its flag to celebrate all that New Jersey has given to music fans around the globe."



EVP of Entertainment at Prudential Center Sean Saadeh added, "We are incredibly proud to host one of the music industry's most celebrated and adored awards shows, the VMAs, at Prudential Center, the home of sports and entertainment in New Jersey and one of the world's most popular touring locations.

"The star power of the performers and attendees we expect at this year's VMAs mirrors the incredible talent that graces our stage at the more than 175 events that play Prudential Center annually. This is a tremendous opportunity to celebrate the musical heritage of New Jersey and the Tri-State Region."





