The Get Up Kids Streaming New Song 'Waking Up Alone'

The Get Up Kids have released an online stream of their brand new single "Waking Up Alone," which is the latest track from the band's first new album in eight years.

The new studio album will be entitled "Problems" and is set to hit stores on May 10th. The new track follows the release of videos for two previous songs from the record, "The Problem Is Me" and "Satellite."

Jim Suptic had this to say about the new album, "I'm 41 now, I could never write a song like when I was 19-all those 'I miss my girlfriend' kind of songs. It's always important to us to write about wherever we are right now."

Matt Pryor added, "A big part of the reason why we started writing new songs in the first place is that we have things we want to say about this moment in time.

"We're still so connected to our past and where this all came from-it's definitely a celebration of the fact that we still get to do this." Stream the new song here.





