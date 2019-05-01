The Sweet Things Streaming New Song 'Almost Faded'

The Sweet Things have released an online stream of their track "Almost Faded." The song comes from their forthcoming debut album "In Borrowed Shoes, On Borrowed Time ," which will be released on May 24th.

Lead vocalist/rhythm guitarist Dave Tierney had this to say about the new song, "This one's about just barely makin' it. Gettin' by on gettin' by, as the fella says.Costs you the same amount as not makin' it.

"It's pure rock n' roll. Sometimes you can find out a lot about someone by just locking eyes with them for a few seconds. It feels like you can anyway, maybe you're just projecting, but hey, we all got lots in common, so the projection is probably close enough." Listen here





