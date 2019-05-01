Tom DeLonge Returns With New Angels & Airwaves Song and Tour

Tom DeLonge has revived Angels & Airwaves who have revealed their first new song in three years and announced their first new live dates in seven years.

The new song is called "Rebel Girl" and is the first taste from the group's forthcoming album and feature film project. DeLonge had this to say, "Rebel Girl is a space-age love song that combines my enduring obsession for New Wave, pop punk and anthemic rock and roll music.

"As some of you might've heard, I recently took a brief minute to start up an aerospace company, so you never know - I may play this song from a satellite deep in space, beamed toward everyone's house viciously on repeat."Check out an online stream here.

The band has announced a North American headline tour that will be kicking off on September 4th at the Marquee Theatre in Phoenix, AZ, and will mark their first live appearance since September of 2012.

Tom had this to say about the trek, "After my kids, music has and will always be the most important thing in my life. It's given me everything - every opportunity and every relationship I have. There is no stronger art form than rock 'n' roll to deliver a galvanizing message and at the end of the day, change lives." See the dates below:

Sept 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Sept 6 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Sept 7 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Sept 9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Sept 10 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Sept 11 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Sept 13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Sept 14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Sept 15 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Sept 17 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

Sept 18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Sept 20 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall

Sept 21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Sept 22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Sept 24 - Denver, CO - Summit

Sept 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

Sept 27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Sept 28 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Sept 30 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Oct 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater

Oct 2 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Oct 4 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Oct 5 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues





