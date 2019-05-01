News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Tom DeLonge Returns With New Angels & Airwaves Song and Tour

05-01-2019
Angels Airwaves

Tom DeLonge has revived Angels & Airwaves who have revealed their first new song in three years and announced their first new live dates in seven years.

The new song is called "Rebel Girl" and is the first taste from the group's forthcoming album and feature film project. DeLonge had this to say, "Rebel Girl is a space-age love song that combines my enduring obsession for New Wave, pop punk and anthemic rock and roll music.

"As some of you might've heard, I recently took a brief minute to start up an aerospace company, so you never know - I may play this song from a satellite deep in space, beamed toward everyone's house viciously on repeat."Check out an online stream here.

The band has announced a North American headline tour that will be kicking off on September 4th at the Marquee Theatre in Phoenix, AZ, and will mark their first live appearance since September of 2012.

Tom had this to say about the trek, "After my kids, music has and will always be the most important thing in my life. It's given me everything - every opportunity and every relationship I have. There is no stronger art form than rock 'n' roll to deliver a galvanizing message and at the end of the day, change lives." See the dates below:

Sept 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre
Sept 6 - Austin, TX - Emo's
Sept 7 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Sept 9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Sept 10 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Sept 11 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
Sept 13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Sept 14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
Sept 15 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Sept 17 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater
Sept 18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
Sept 20 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall
Sept 21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Sept 22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Sept 24 - Denver, CO - Summit
Sept 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
Sept 27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
Sept 28 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Sept 30 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
Oct 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater
Oct 2 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Oct 4 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
Oct 5 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues


Angels & Airwaves Release 'We Don't Need to Whisper Acoustic EP'

Angels and Airwaves Album 'In the Works' Says Tom DeLonge

Rolling Stones Star Shares Mick Jagger Heart Surgery Update

