Violent Femmes Stream New Song Featuring Television's Tom Verlaine

Violent Femmes have released a stream of their brand new song called "Hotel Last Resort," which features Television co-founder Tom Verlaine.

The song is the title track to the veteran group's forthcoming studio album that is set to hit stores on July 26th. Listen to the song here. Bassist Brian Ritchie had this to say about the new song and collaborating with Verlaine, "We didn't really give him much instruction, but he did exactly what we hoped he'd do. He clearly has an affinity for the song. He must've really clued in on the lyrics and he really interpreted them with a guitar."

Singer/guitarist Gordon Gano added, "One of the greatest thrills of a long recording career is getting Tom Verlaine to play on one of our songs. It's just amazing to hear that sound."





