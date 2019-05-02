Evestus Release Video For 'Mad World' Cover

Estonian industrial rockers Evestus are the latest music artist to put their unique stamp of the classic Tears For Fears classic "Mad World" and have released a video for the track.

The song had previously taken on another life with the dark somber piano balled from Gary Jules that was used in the film "Donnie Darko" and would later top the UK Christmas charts in 2003. Evestus take the song in another direction with their version.

The video was directed, filmed and edited by Grete "Stitch" Laus and can be streamed here. The song features additional guitars from Matthew Setzer (Skinny Puppy, London After Midnight, Kanga etc) and Evestushad the following to say about the song, "I believe this song unites a lot of people who don't fit into this world..

"And a lot of these people are among our audience so it really happened quite naturally I think. At some point we just started playing it live and now finally it found a home on our latest EP, Post 18 Depression."





