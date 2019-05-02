George Lynch Won't Be Rokken With Dokken At M3

George Lynch has shared the sad news with fans that he will not be reuniting with his former band Dokken at the M3 Rock Festival this weekend due to illness.

Lynch was scheduled to hit the stage with Sunday (May 5th) with former bandmates Don Dokken and Mick Brown at the festival in Columbia, Maryland, but George is too ill to perform.

He wrote in a social media post, "Due to my continued pneumonia I will regrettably have to cancel my upcoming my appearance this Friday at the Dallas Guitar Show as well as the M3 show with Dokken and will also have to reschedule the upcoming Lynch Mob shows in Chicago and Kansas City. Thank-you for your understanding."





