New Years Day Release American Psycho Inspired Video

New Years Day have premiered their American Psycho inspired music video for "Shut Up". The song is the lead single from their latest full-length album, "Unbreakable"

The new video was directed by Galileo Mondol (Raging Nation Films), and stars Sirius XM's Jose Mangin along with the original ax from American Psycho. Watch it here.



Frontwoman Ash Costello had this to say, "When we recorded the song 'Shut Up' I knew right then and there, on that day, straight away, what I wanted to do if we were ever to make a music video for it. It came to me immediately.

"So when the time came and 'Shut Up' was chosen for a music video, I was thrilled because it meant that I'd get to make my vision come to life, which was to recreate one of my favorite horror movies of all time, 'American Psycho'".





