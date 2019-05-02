Prog Rockers IZZ Share Promo Video For New Album

New York prog rockers IZZ have released a promotional trailer video for their forthcoming studio album, which will be entitled "Don't Panic" and is set to hit stores on May 21st.

We were sent the following details: Centered around the 18+ minute epic, "42," Don't Panic bears all the hallmarks of what has made IZZ one of the brightest lights in the US progressive rock scene.

The band's 9th studio album reveals a fresh, new energy evidenced immediately by the title track's driving bass and catchy hooks to the unpredictable musical twists of "Age of Stars" to the instrumental tour-de-force that is "Moment of Inertia" to the exquisite classical guitar piece, "Six String Theory." Don't Panic represents a step out of the ordinary and into the unexpected.

The 18 minute-long "42" displays the band in full force as all four vocalists, Anmarie Byrnes, Laura Meade, John Galgano, and Tom Galgano, create melodies and harmonies around the intersecting and connected sections of the piece while guitarist Paul Bremner, and drummers, Greg DiMiceli and Brian Coralian bring the song's powerful, dynamic, and emotional arrangement to life.

Watch the video clip here.





