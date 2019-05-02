News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rolling Stones Expanding Rock And Roll Circus For Reissues

05-02-2019
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have announced that they will release a series of expanded reissues of their 1968 concert special, "Rock And Roll Circus", on June 7.

Filmed before a live audience in London and directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the project centers on the original line up of the Rolling Stones - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts, Bill Wyman (with Nicky Hopkins and Rocky Dijon) - who serve as both the show's hosts and featured attraction.

For the first time in front of an audience, the band performs six classic tracks: "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Parachute Woman," "No Expectations," "You Can't Always Get What You Want," "Sympathy For The Devil" and "Salt Of The Earth."

The program also includes performances by The Who, Jethro Tull, Taj Mahal, Marianne Faithfull and Yoko Ono, as well as The Dirty Mac - a 'supergroup' before the term had even been coined - comprised of Eric Clapton on guitar, Keith Richards on bass, Mitch Mitchell of The Jimi Hendrix Experience on drums and John Lennon on guitar and vocals; this appearance marked the first musical context in which Lennon performed before an audience outside of The Beatles.

As for rock rarities, "Rock And Roll Circus" is the only time Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi performed with Jethro Tull, and the last time Brian Jones would perform with The Rolling Stones in front of an audience.

"It was an incredible shoot, I think, 36 hours or something," recalls Richards. "I remember not remembering everything towards the end... but it was fun... we went through two audiences... wore one out... it was great!"

Originally conceived as a BBC-TV special to promote the band's "Beggars Banquet" album, those plans were abandoned in the wake of Jones' departure and subsequent death, with the film remaining unreleased until 1996. Read more and watch videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


