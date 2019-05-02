News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Curse Mackey's After You, Destruction

05-02-2019
Curse Mackey

Curse Mackey (Evil Mothers, Pigface, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult) is releasing his new solo album "Instant Exorcism" on May 10th and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "After You, Destruction." Here is the story:

"After You, Destruction" was the second song developed for my album INSTANT EXORCISM. It began as a late-night, synth recording session at Scary American Studio in Austin, TX with engineer Charles Godfrey and I just raging on our synths for a couple of hours. I then reviewed that improvisational session and created some loops that would become the foundation of the song. I knew the overall mood would be of a dystopian, science fiction nature. One in which relationships become more difficult, personal identity and privacy are even more challenged, and all is not what it seems...man, woman, machine converging in provocative ways.

At this time, I also re-watched the movie "Nineteen Eighty-Four" which struck me as more relevant than ever. I sampled some dialog from the movie to spark my creativity and to give the song's narrative a starting-point. To flesh out the lyrics I envisioned myself within this "1984" dystopian atmosphere struggling to maintain sanity, critical relationships and a grip on my version of reality. All the protagonist wants is to find "peace, love and understanding", while society's overwhelming social-media power and influence persecutes individualism and individual thinking on both a political and personal level leaving one in a volatile, vulnerable state.

My album has tons of synth work on it and this song has some of my best work. Once I brought the fleshed out composition back to Charles Godfrey to record vocals and additional synths we decided to really go next level. Our friends in Austin, Texas have a company called Worshiper Cabinets. These are hands down the most doom-centric, bowel-shaking bass and guitar cabinets I have ever heard. They weigh a ton! Worshiper make custom cabinets for some of the best doom, sludge acts on the planet and they were super game to help. So we routed my Korg Minilogue synth through an Ampeg SVT4 Pro amp into a Worshiper 8 x 10" bass cab and a 2 x 15" cabinet using a Sennheiser 421 mic and it just sounds brutal and beautiful. When I listen back to this song, I am so happy with the sound of the synths and how much grit and teeth they have. Sonically, this song is all about destroying the dance floor and pushing speakers to their maximum capacity. My co-producer Chase Dobson really hit the mark on the final mix creating a very modern sounding, post-industrial, dystopian dance-floor masterpiece. It's a shredder and a definite key foundation piece within the INSTANT EXORCISM album.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Curse Mackey's After You, Destruction

More Curse Mackey News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Lost Weekend Documentary Screening This Week- Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Details Coffee Shop Attack- Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover- more

Rolling Stones Star Shares Mick Jagger Heart Surgery Update- Tom DeLonge Returns With New Angels & Airwaves Song and Tour- Guns N' Roses Fest Lineup- more

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Dates- Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question- Woodstock 50 Organizers Deny Festival Is Cancelled- more

Aerosmith Star Misses Another Residency Show Due To Injury- Metallica Rock National Anthem At Giants Game- Memphis May Fire Tribute Linkin Park With 'Faint' Cover- Rammstein- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Lost Weekend Documentary Screening This Week

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Details Coffee Shop Attack

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover

Rival Sons To Rock Black Sabbath Tribute At Grammy Awards Concert

Slash Releases 'Boulevard Of Broken Hearts' Live Video

George Lynch Won't Be Rokken With Dokken At M3

Rolling Stones Expanding Rock And Roll Circus For Reissues

The Three Tremors Release 'Fly Or Die' Video

Specials Cofounder Neville Staple Streaming New Song

New Years Day Release American Psycho Inspired Video

A Pale Horse Named Death Launching North American Tour

The Vaughns Release 'Shout' Video

The Starting Line Doing Storytellers Shows For 20th Anniversary

Duane Morano Joined By Guest Stars On 80s Metal Inspired Album

Them Release 'As The Sage Burns' Video

Prog Rockers IZZ Share Promo Video For New Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.