Specials Cofounder Neville Staple Streaming New Song

Specials cofounder and former frontman Neville Staple has released a brand new song called "Working Hard Everyday" with The Neville Staple Band.

The new track follows the release of their album "Rude Rebels" and the 2-Tone influenced punky ska and reggae song single 'Put Away Your Knives', that was inspired by the fatal stabbing of Neville's 21-year-old grandson Fidel Glasgow

'Working Hard Everyday' was cowritten by Neville and Sugary Staple with Charlie Organaire (a.k.a. Charles Cameron), best friend and colleague to ska pioneer Prince Buster. Listen to the song here.





Related Stories

More Neville Staple Band News

Share this article



