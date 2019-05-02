|
The Starting Line Doing Storytellers Shows For 20th Anniversary
The Starting Line have announced that they will be celebrating their 20th anniversary as a band by launching a special storytellers style tour in late June.
The special trek, dubbed EST: 1999 Music + Stories, will include dates that will span from June through December and will feature a full live show that will include storytelling about the band's history and songs.
The trek will be kicking off on June 29th in Boston at Royale and will be wrapping up on December 22nd in New York city at Webster Hall. They will also take part in a couple of Warped Tour shows. See all the dates below:
JULY
SEPTEMBER
NOVEMBER
DECEMBER
